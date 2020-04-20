Every UK park will stay open during lockdown

London: Every park in the UK must stay open during the coronavirus lockdown, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said it was important to help those with limited living space.

In a Downing Street briefing on Saturday, the Minister said parks were needed "for the health of the nation", but reminded people they must follow social distancing measures when they visit, reports Metro newspaper.

"There have been examples of some parks around the country closing. This cannot be right. "We know that the lockdown is much harder for people who don't have a lot of living space, for people who don't have a garden and for those who don't have anywhere for their children to run around," he said. The Minister further said that "people need parks.

That's why I made it clear to councils that all parks must remain open". "For the health of the nation, people should be able to enjoy safely, fresh air and green space, and for the health of the nation, people must abide by social distancing rules and not congregate in groups in those parks." The number of coronavirus cases as of Sunday increased to 115,314, with 15,498 deaths.