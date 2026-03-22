Ex-Pak Envoy Sparks Outrage With Hypothetical Threat Against Indian Cities

A fresh controversy has emerged following remarks by former Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, who suggested that Indian cities could be targeted in a hypothetical scenario involving a US attack on Pakistan.

His statement comes at a time of already heightened tensions in the region, months after India carried out Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation followed the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 civilian lives.

During a televised discussion, Basit described a “worst-case scenario” in which Pakistan might respond to a US strike by attacking India. He stated that while Pakistani missiles may not reach the United States, cities like Mumbai and New Delhi could be potential targets, adding that such action would be taken without hesitation.

Although Basit clarified that this was purely hypothetical and not something Pakistan desires, the remarks quickly drew attention due to their direct reference to major Indian cities. The interviewer also acknowledged that neither India nor Pakistan would want such a situation to arise.

So far, there has been no official response from the Indian government regarding the statement.

Abdul Basit served as Pakistan’s envoy to India between 2014 and 2017, a period marked by strained bilateral relations. His previous role has amplified reactions to his comments, given his involvement in diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

The remarks come amid continuing friction between India and Pakistan, along with broader geopolitical tensions linked to ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving major global powers.