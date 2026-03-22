Ex-Pak Envoy’s Remark On Attacking India Sparks Controversy Amid Rising Tensions

A controversial statement by former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, has stirred debate and concern, as he suggested that Pakistan could retaliate against India if faced with a military strike by the United States.

Speaking during a discussion on a hypothetical conflict scenario, Basit remarked that if the US were to attack Pakistan, the country might respond by targeting Indian cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi without hesitation.

Although he described the situation as a “worst-case scenario” and largely improbable, his repeated references to striking India drew widespread attention and criticism.

Basit added that Pakistan would feel compelled to respond aggressively if it perceived any external threat, even while acknowledging that neither India nor Pakistan desires such an outcome.

The remarks quickly gained traction online, sparking discussions about their implications, especially given Basit’s previous role as Pakistan’s top diplomat in India between 2014 and 2017.

The controversy comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, with Pakistan also facing friction with Afghanistan. Afghan authorities have alleged Pakistani involvement in airstrikes in areas including Kabul and Kandahar, though these claims remain unverified.

While no official response has been issued by Indian authorities so far, the comments have intensified conversations around regional security and the impact of provocative rhetoric by former officials.