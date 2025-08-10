Exiled Afghanistan journalists urge international community to stop forced deportation from Pakistan

Calling for an immediate halt to forced deportations, exiled Afghanistan journalists in Pakistan called on international media bodies and rights groups to provide protection and humanitarian support, local media reports said.

Thousands of journalists from Afghanistan who fled to Pakistan after the Taliban seized power are now facing the threat of forced deportation. Many journalists have been living in uncertainty while waiting for relocation to the US or Europe.

On August 9, exiled journalists urged immediate intervention of the Pakistani government, media advocacy groups, and international organisations, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. The statement of exiled Afghanistan journalists comes after Pakistan’s suspension of visa extensions and a rise in arrests and deportations targeting Afghan refugees.

Journalists said that men, women and children have been living in constant fear, with some compelled to take shelter on the streets or in unfamiliar places where they face a risk to their safety. They emphasised that any deportations must respect international human rights standards and ensure that no one is returned to Afghanistan.

Media rights activists warned that continued arrests and deportations could cause a humanitarian crisis, severely impacting press freedom and putting Afghan journalists in harm's way. The risk of forced returns has witnessed a sharp rise as legal pathways have been stalled and visa renewals blocked.

Activists said that such deportations would not only pose a threat to people's lives but also cause a devastating blow to the freedom of expression in the country. The exiled journalists have urged the international community to act before it is too late, warning that inaction could trigger irreversible effects for human rights and press freedom in Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on Pakistan to halt the deportation of vulnerable Afghan refugees, warning that forcible repatriation, particularly of women, girls and people who are ill, could violate basic human rights and protections.

The UNHCR has voiced serious concern over Pakistan's decision to deport Afghan refugees who have temporary residence permits and demanded protection of vulnerable people, Khaama Press reported. In a statement, it called on the Pakistani government not to deport Afghans who require international protection and highlighted the risk faced by women and girls.

The UN refugee agency urged Pakistan not to deport students and those with medical conditions from deportation, considering their vulnerability and need for continued support.

The UNHCR's statement comes after Pakistan's Ministry of Interior announced that the repatriation of Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards who do not opt to return voluntarily will start on September 1. As per the notification issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, the voluntary repatriation process of PoR cardholders will start immediately, while the compulsory repatriation of remaining Afghan people will begin on September 1, local media reported.