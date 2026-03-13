Explosions Rattle Dubai Buildings After Drone Interception Amid Ongoing Middle East War

Buildings in central Dubai were shaken by explosions on Friday morning after the United Arab Emirates intercepted an aerial threat during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Thick smoke was seen rising over the city’s financial hub, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), following the incident.

Authorities later confirmed that the blasts were caused by a successful aerial interception, though it remains unclear whether the object was a drone or a missile. Debris from the intercepted projectile reportedly damaged the facade of a building in central Dubai, but no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred a day after the UAE said it had intercepted multiple ballistic missiles and drones during Iran’s continued attacks on US facilities in the region. Officials reported that at least 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones were intercepted during the latest wave of strikes.

Tensions across the Gulf region have intensified since the conflict between the United States and Iran began nearly two weeks ago. Iran had earlier warned that it could target economic and financial establishments linked to the US and its allies in the region.

As a precaution, several global companies have temporarily closed offices in Dubai’s financial district or asked employees to work remotely. Major financial institutions and multinational firms have also allowed staff in the Gulf region to relocate temporarily due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens were heard in Bahrain after drone strikes reportedly hit fuel tanks near the airport, causing a large fire. Regional governments have urged residents to remain calm and follow safety instructions as tensions continue to escalate.

The conflict has already led to widespread disruptions across the Middle East, with millions reportedly displaced and countries in the region increasing their defence measures against drone and missile attacks.