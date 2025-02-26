F-35s established our supremacy over Middle East skies, will give similar edge to India: Israeli Ambassador

New Delhi: Spotlighting the air superiority it has given to his country's air force, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has said that any future deal between India and the United States on supply of F-35 fighter jets will give a similar edge to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the near future.

"I think that the advanced technologies in the military realm are very important to create an edge over adversaries. We already have received several squadrons of F-35s, and they are proving themselves to be very efficient in creating Israeli supremacy over the skies of the Middle East. If India manages to do the same and acquires F-35s, no doubt it will give it a similar edge," Azar told IANS in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Washington, US President Donald Trump had indicated that the United States will increase military sales to India by billions of dollars, including through the supply of F-35 fighter jets.

The acquisition of the state-of-the-art stealth fighters would bring India at par with NATO allies, as only these select countries enjoy the privilege of buying F-35 stealth fighters. The only two other nations who have been bypassed by 'restrictions' are Israel and Japan.

The Israeli government had decided to select the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II as the Israel Air Force's next-generation fighter aircraft in October 2010.

Israel was the first country to receive the Lockheed Martin F-35 - considered one of the most powerful and capable airplanes - through the United States government's Foreign Military Sales process.

Like any other plane that enters into service in the IDF, the F-35 received the Hebrew name, 'Ha-Adir' (The Great).

"The F-35 is also manufactured with improved electronic systems onboard. Sensors including various radars, infrared systems, and active electronic warfare systems are all mounted on the aircraft during production. They serve as an integral part of the plane and not as “add-ons” which is common in other aircraft," states the Israeli Air Force.