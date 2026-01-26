Facing Pressure from Trump’s US, Canada Turns To India To Boost Trade As PM Carney Plans Visit

Growing pressure from the United States under President Donald Trump has prompted Canada to rethink its foreign and trade strategy, pushing Ottawa to strengthen its engagement with India as a key economic and strategic partner. The shift marks a departure from the diplomatic chill of recent years and reflects Canada’s effort to diversify trade and protect its economic sovereignty.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to travel to India in the coming weeks, a visit aimed at reviving and rapidly expanding bilateral trade after more than two years of strained relations. Officials indicate the trip may take place after India presents its Union Budget on February 1, with discussions likely to focus on cooperation in uranium, energy, critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

The renewed outreach follows a recent exchange between Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the occasion of India’s Republic Day, where both sides spoke about deepening economic ties, advancing collaboration in emerging technologies and maintaining high-level diplomatic engagement.

Canada’s urgency is driven by escalating trade tensions with Washington. Trump has threatened steep tariffs on Canadian goods and warned against Canada becoming a conduit for Chinese exports into the US. These risks have reinforced Ottawa’s resolve to reduce its reliance on the American market and significantly expand non-US exports over the next decade.

India, facing its own tariff pressures from Washington, emerges as a natural partner in this context. Both countries are exploring a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. Canada also sees India as a stable democratic partner and a gateway to long-term economic growth, particularly in energy and critical minerals.

Beyond economics, strategic considerations are also shaping the reset. Recent remarks by Trump referring to Canada as a potential “51st state” have intensified concerns in Ottawa about economic coercion. Strengthening ties with India, a major Indo-Pacific power, is seen as a way to balance external pressures while reinforcing Canada’s global standing.

Diplomatic steps taken since mid-2025, including the return of envoys and increased staffing at missions, suggest both nations are keen to move past earlier frictions. For India, Canada’s renewed interest offers access to vital resources and a chance to broaden its presence in North America at a time of global trade uncertainty.