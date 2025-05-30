Faizan Zaki Wins 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee with "Éclaircissement"

Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old from Texas, has won the 2025 Scripps Spelling Bee. He spelled the word "éclaircissement" right to win the title. The word means "to make something clear."

Faizan is a 7th-grade student at C.M. Rice Middle School. This was his fourth time in the bee. He was second place last year, but this year he became the champion. Only four other students in history have done the same.

His prizes include:

$50,000 and a winner’s trophy

$2,500 and books from Merriam-Webster

Books and tools from Britannica

$1,000 for a school of his choice from Scholastic

A 5-year news app for his school from News-O-Matic

The event took place in Maryland, and Faizan was sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission.







