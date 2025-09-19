Family Of Indian Techie Shot By US Police Alleges Racial Discrimination, Delayed Intimation

The family of Mohammed Nizamuddin, a 31-year-old software engineer from Mahabubnagar, Telangana, is grieving his death after he was allegedly shot by police in Santa Clara, California, on September 3. Nizamuddin, who moved to the US in 2015 for a master’s degree in computer science from the Florida Institute of Technology, had earlier confided to his family about facing racial discrimination and hate in America.

His younger brother, Mohammed Khaja Moinuddin, expressed anguish over the delayed response of US authorities, revealing that it took them 15 days to inform the family despite having their contact details. Their father has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, requesting immediate assistance to repatriate Nizamuddin’s mortal remains to India.

The tragic incident has left Nizamuddin’s mother devastated, with family members stating she is in complete shock. The circumstances of the police shooting remain under investigation, while the family continues to demand answers and swift action.