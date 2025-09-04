  • Menu
Fashion Legend Giorgio Armani Dies at 91 – Icon of Style

Highlights

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer, has passed away at 91. Known for his elegant fashion and red carpet influence, Armani also pioneered safer runway standards.

Giorgio Armani, the famous Italian designer, has died at 91. He was known for elegant and modern clothes for men and women.

He started a fashion company and later added beauty, fragrance, sports, and hotels.

His company earned over £2 billion a year. The brand said he worked until his last days.

Armani changed red carpet fashion. He was also the first designer to ban very thin models after a model died from anorexia in 2006.

