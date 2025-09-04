Fashion Legend Giorgio Armani Dies at 91 – Icon of Style

Giorgio Armani, the famous Italian designer, has died at 91. He was known for elegant and modern clothes for men and women.

He started a fashion company and later added beauty, fragrance, sports, and hotels.

His company earned over £2 billion a year. The brand said he worked until his last days.

Armani changed red carpet fashion. He was also the first designer to ban very thin models after a model died from anorexia in 2006.