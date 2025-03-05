Faster Pussycat Singer’s Fiancée Dies After Going Overboard on Cruise Ship

Kimberly Burch, the fiancée of Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe, is presumed dead after a cruise ship overboard accident on a Royal Caribbean ‘80s-themed cruise. The incident occurred 20 miles off the coast of Freeport, Bahamas, and authorities continue their search.

Tragic Cruise Ship Overboard Incident

Burch, 56, a Los Angeles realtor, was reportedly enjoying the cruise with Downe before the cruise ship tragedy unfolded. According to her mother, Burch had been drinking and recently had an argument with Downe before she went overboard. Officials have not confirmed whether she fell or jumped.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away," her family wrote on Facebook. "She will be greatly missed."

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force and U.S. Coast Guard launched a search and rescue mission, but Burch’s body has yet to be found. Royal Caribbean stated, "Our crew immediately initiated a search effort and is providing support to the family during this difficult time."

Faster Pussycat Singer Taime Downe and the ‘80s Cruise

Downe, 60, is the lead singer of Faster Pussycat, a glam metal band famous for 1980s hits like "House of Pain" and "Bathroom Wall." The Faster Pussycat band news has shocked fans, as the couple had been dating since 2015.

The celebrity cruise ship death occurred during an ‘80s-themed cruise, featuring performances by Quiet Riot, Warrant, Adam Ant, Squeeze, and Tiffany, along with MTV icons Mark Goodman and Downtown Julie Brown.

The cruise ship is expected to return to Miami on March 9, while authorities continue investigating the overboard death on the cruise ship.