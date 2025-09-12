Live
FBI Investigating Charlie Kirk Incident, CCTV Shows Suspect Escaping Scene
US conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been shot dead during an event at a college in Utah. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released footage of a “person of interest” shortly afterwards.
Charlie Kirk assassination updates: Investigators shared images of a man they believe may have been on campus at the time. The pictures show a young man wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses as he walks through the building after the shooting.
Investigators also said they will pay up to $100,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The Governor of Utah said at a press conference that FBI leads Charlie Kirk case had received more than 7,000 tips and leads since the shooting.
Charlie Kirk shooting latest news:
The internet’s misinformation problem
Misinformation has spread widely on social media since the news of Kirk’s assassination. Users have turned to AI chatbots in an attempt to find out what has happened. But some were given misleading or false information. One AI platform repeatedly claimed Kirk was “still alive”, despite verified reports of his death, said media company NewsGuard.
Chatbots can spread unverified Charlie Kirk FBI investigation with little hesitation during breaking news events. Chatbots are computer programs that mimic human conversation.
Fresh CCTV footage
Charlie Kirk CCTV suspect footage was released a day later that may show the suspected gunman Charlie Kirk suspect escaping scene. In it, the suspect can be seen running along the roof of a building. He then jumps off a corner of the building into the trees. Investigators say the video was taken just seconds after Kirk was fatally shot in the neck.
Reaction on social media
Podcast host Joe Rogan was visibly upset during a live episode when he broke the news to his audience. Clips circulating on social media show Rogan stumbling over his words as actor Charlie Sheen responds to the news of Kirk’s death. Rogan said: “So this just happened – we just found out that Charlie Kirk got shot.” Sheen replied: “Whoa. Murdered for having a different opinion from somebody else. Different ideology from somebody else.”