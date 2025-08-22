FBI Raids Residences Linked to Former Trump Adviser John Bolton

Agents from the FBI John Bolton search the home of John Bolton on Friday. The raid was carried out on the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, who went on to become one of the president’s most outspoken critics. A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News that the search is part of a national security ex-Trump adviser probe.

NBC News reported that federal agents executed court-approved searches of both Bolton’s home in Maryland and his office in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating the former Trump aide’s handling of classified information.

The development is a dramatic new step in the Trump administration’s efforts to target Bolton, who was fired from the White House after 17 months as national security adviser in 2019. NBC News reported that Bolton was not arrested or charged in connection with the search.

It also puts John Bolton Trump critic political opponents who have been the subject of scrutiny since the president returned to power earlier this year. Federal prosecutors have recently opened cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought civil fraud charges against Trump’s business; Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, a key figure in Trump’s first impeachment; and former FBI Director James Comey. All have denied any wrongdoing.

The Justice Department has not released an official comment about the Bolton search. But senior department officials alluded to the action on social media. FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.” Attorney General Pam Bondi retweeted with a message of her own: “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”

The specific subject of the FBI raid John Bolton is still unclear, but multiple sources have said that it concerns the mishandling or indecorous retention of sensitive public security information.