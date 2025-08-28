Trump administration live updates:’

Federal Reserve dispute: Fed Governor Lisa Cook sued President Trump on Thursday, calling his effort to remove her from her post “unprecedented and illegal.” The Fed Governor lawsuit could have major implications for the Fed’s independence. Mr. Trump has said he was dismissing Ms. Cook for her alleged involvement in mortgage fraud, but she has never been charged with a crime. The suit also alleges the president violated her due process rights.

C.D.C. leadership shake-up: The White House confirmed late Wednesday that Susan Monarez, the newly installed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was Trump firing controversy at the request of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Dr. Monarez, an infectious-disease specialist who had been sworn in only a month prior, has said she will not leave her post. Reports indicated she had come into conflict with Mr. Kennedy over vaccine policy.

Deportation battle: Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran immigrant who was arrested again this week as federal authorities worked to deport him for a second time, formally filed a petition for asylum. The petition could provide him with another potential avenue to legally stay in the U.S.

Tom Homan, President Trump’s border czar, was pressed on how the administration would balance farmers’ demand for labor with a ramped-up immigration-enforcement regime. He demurred: “I’m not going to get ahead of the president on that. I’m talking to people about it. But until the president makes a final decision on what he wants to do, I’m not going to get ahead of him.”

Hours after Cook filed her lawsuit challenging her attempted unprecedented illegal firing case from the Federal Reserve, White House spokesperson Kush Desai released a statement. In the statement, Desai said that Trump’s actions “were lawful” and that Cook was “credibly accused of providing false information in financial documents while serving in a highly sensitive position responsible for overseeing financial institutions.”