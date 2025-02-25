Federal Workers Get Another Chance to Justify Roles, Musk Warns

Elon Musk has granted U.S. federal employees another opportunity to justify their roles, warning that those who fail to respond could face termination. This follows a directive initially set to expire Monday, which numerous agencies instructed staff to disregard.

Musk, a major financial backer of President Donald Trump and the world’s wealthiest individual, had required federal workers to submit an account of their recent job accomplishments via email. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Musk-led entity seeking to reduce the federal workforce and government expenditures.

“Subject to the President’s discretion, they will be given another chance,” Musk posted Monday on X, the social media platform he owns. He did not specify a new deadline but highlighted that noncompliance could lead to termination.

The original directive, which gave over two million federal employees until 11:59 p.m. Monday to submit a brief summary of their weekly tasks, was met with uncertainty. Some agencies, including those under Trump loyalists, advised employees to disregard the order pending further clarification.

Musk criticized the lack of response, calling the request “trivial” and noting that many employees ignored it at the behest of their managers. He characterized the process as a basic test of responsiveness.

The Defense Department instructed employees to hold off on responding to the request, while reports indicated similar guidance was given at the FBI, State Department, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Concerns over cybersecurity were also raised, with Health and Human Services officials warning staff that any written response could be vulnerable to foreign surveillance.

At the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, employees were informed that responses would remain internal and were not mandatory. Meanwhile, the Treasury Department urged compliance, framing the directive as an effort to enhance federal workforce accountability, akin to private-sector practices.

As tensions rose, federal employee unions moved to challenge any potential firings. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest union representing federal workers, vowed to fight terminations that might result from Musk’s mandate.

Public opinion polls suggest widespread disapproval of disruptions to federal operations. Growing unease within Trump’s Republican party has also surfaced, with lawmakers warning of potential economic and personal hardships for affected employees.

“If I could say one thing to Elon Musk, it’s, ‘Please add some compassion to this,’” said Senator John Curtis of Utah, where thousands of federal workers are employed. “These are real lives, real families, and real mortgages.”

Meanwhile, ongoing legal battles have produced mixed outcomes. Some federal courts have rejected requests to block Musk’s executive orders, while others have ruled in favor of limiting the scope of his directives. On Monday, a judge barred the Education Department and the Office of Personnel Management from sharing sensitive employee data with DOGE.

Musk has insisted that his initiative aims to streamline government functions and eliminate inefficiencies. “A lot of people are in for a reality check,” he posted on X. “They don’t get it yet, but they will.”

With the deadline now extended but unspecified, federal workers and agencies remain in limbo, awaiting further developments on what could be a defining moment for U.S. government employment policy.