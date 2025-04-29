First Batch of Indian Haj Pilgrims Lands in Madinah from Hyderabad

Indian pilgrims for Haj 2025 began arriving Tuesday as the first charter flight from Hyderabad touched down at Prince Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. Over 260 travellers on board will continue by road to Makkah to perform Haj rituals, marking the launch of a month-long series of services designed to transport roughly 12,000 Indian Haj pilgrims this season.

Within hours, a second charter from Lucknow delivered more than 280 passengers, underscoring the coordinated effort behind the India–Saudi Arabia Haj corridor. Charter flights are scheduled daily throughout May from major embarkation points such as Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Kochi.

Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Consul General Fahad Khan Suri and Haj Consul Mohammed Jalil were on hand at the arrival hall to receive the first groups of pilgrims. Their presence reflects heightened diplomatic collaboration to streamline visa processing, customs clearance and ground transfers for Indian Haj pilgrims in 2025.

“I feel at ease to have reached Madinah today,” said Ahmed Shamria, one of the pilgrims arriving on the Hyderabad flight. “Now we prepare to proceed to Makkah and complete our pilgrimage.” His remarks highlight the blend of relief and anticipation shared by many embarking on this year’s Haj journey.

India’s Haj quota for 2025 allocates 12,000 seats, of which 8,872 are reserved for pilgrims departing from Hyderabad. The remainder will board flights from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other states. Pilgrims travel under a charter-flight model negotiated between the Ministry of External Affairs and Saudi authorities to ensure capacity and timing align with Haj schedules.

To support arrivals, the Indian Embassy and Consulate General have deployed staff at Madinah airport to manage passenger registration and baggage transfers. A 24-hour help desk will offer assistance with transportation, accommodation and medical referrals. Ground teams will coordinate onward convoys to Makkah, where pilgrims will complete rituals before returning via Jeddah or Madinah.

Charter flights will continue through the end of May, carrying Indian Haj pilgrims from Hyderabad and other cities on routes that balance demand across the season. Officials say this year’s operation emphasizes predictability, reduced wait times and continuous support for every traveller on their pilgrimage.