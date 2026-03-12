First oil tanker reaches Mumbai after crossing war-hit Strait of Hormuz

A crude oil tanker has safely arrived at Mumbai port after navigating the strategically important Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The Liberia-flagged tanker, Shenlong Suezmax, captained by an Indian, was carrying crude oil loaded from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia. The vessel reached Mumbai on Wednesday after receiving clearance from Iran to transit through the narrow waterway, according to officials from Mumbai Port Trust.

The ship had departed Ras Tanura on March 1 before crossing the sensitive maritime corridor.

The tanker’s safe arrival comes after diplomatic talks between S. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, after which Iran allowed Indian oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is one of the world’s most crucial maritime chokepoints, with a significant portion of global crude oil and natural gas shipments passing through it. Tensions have risen in the region since military operations by United States and Israel against Iran began in late February, raising concerns over disruptions to global oil supply.

Amid the conflict, India has also been exploring alternative oil sources, including increased imports from Russia, to safeguard its energy needs.

According to the Shipping Ministry, 28 Indian-flagged vessels are currently operating in the Persian Gulf region. Of these, 24 vessels carrying 677 Indian seafarers are located west of the Strait of Hormuz, while four vessels with 101 Indian crew members are east of the passage.

Authorities said the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers is being closely monitored. A 24-hour control room has been set up by the ministry and the Directorate General of Shipping to track developments and coordinate assistance if required.

Meanwhile, tensions in the region remain high after several ships were reportedly attacked in the strait in recent days, raising concerns about global oil prices and maritime security.