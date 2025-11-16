Five people die of dengue in Bangladesh, 2025 death toll crosses 330

As many as five people died of dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Sunday, increasing the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the country in 2025 to 336, media reported.

During the same period, 1,139 new patients were rushed to hospitals, increasing the total number of dengue cases in 2025 to 84,997, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), United News of Bangladesh reported.

The new deaths were reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Dhaka North City Corporation (DSCC) and Mymensingh Division.

At present, 3,219 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS report said that 62.4 per cent of dengue patients were men while 37.6 per cent were women.

The deceased comprised 52.7 per cent were male and 47.3 per cent were female.

As many as 575 people died due to dengue in 2024.

On October 9, DGHS Director General Abu Jafor noted that the number of dengue cases in 2025 is higher than last year; however, the death rate is lower.

Speaking at a press briefing held over the 'Typhoid Vaccination Campaign-2025' at the Health Ministry, he said: "This year, the number of dengue infections is higher than last year, but the death rate in proportion to infections is lower," United News of Bangladesh reported.

He called breeding of mosquitoes and the destruction of their larvae important for preventing dengue.

"People must use mosquito nets and take protective measures. These are mostly individual responsibilities. If we neglect these, it will be very difficult to eliminate dengue," he added.

He said, "Our data shows that more than 50 per cent of dengue deaths in hospitals are occurring on the very first day of admission. This suggests that patients are seeking care too. We are doing our best to ensure proper management in hospitals."

Abu Jafor called early diagnosis important and mentioned that dengue, if detected in the initial stage, can be treated at home with proper medical care.

He said that lack of awareness, negligence and delay in seeking medical care as the main reasons for the increasing dengue death rate.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) statement.

Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control.

There is no specific treatment for dengue; however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.