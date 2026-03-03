Flights From Abu Dhabi Resume As Middle East Air Travel Restarts Cautiously Amid Conflict

Air travel between the Middle East and India has begun a cautious restart after days of disruption triggered by the escalating US-Israeli conflict with Iran, though schedules remain unstable and subject to last-minute changes.

A flight from Abu Dhabi landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, marking one of the first visible signs of recovery in India-linked routes. Another flight from Abu Dhabi also landed in Mumbai as carriers initiated limited services.

Passengers described tense conditions in Gulf airspace. One returnee said missile interceptions were visible mid-air, though there was no obvious disruption at ground level in Abu Dhabi.

Air India Express announced it would resume flights to and from Muscat starting March 3, reconnecting the Gulf city with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Tiruchirappally.

Emirates said it would begin operating a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2, prioritising passengers with earlier bookings. The airline warned that most flights remain suspended and urged travellers not to proceed to airports without confirmation.

Budget carrier Flydubai also confirmed partial resumption of services, advising customers to verify flight status before travel.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways suspended all scheduled passenger flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 14:00 UAE time on March 4 (15:30 IST), though certain cargo, repositioning and repatriation flights may operate subject to government approval.

Air India extended its suspension of Middle East flights until late March 3, citing continued regional airspace restrictions, but maintained operations to North America, Europe and the UK.

India’s civil aviation ministry said airlines are gradually restoring long-haul operations through alternative routings that bypass restricted Middle Eastern airspace. Aircraft and crew repositioning efforts are under way to stabilise flight schedules.

IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to India on March 3, subject to regulatory approvals and airspace conditions, to bring back stranded passengers.

According to the ministry, 357 flights were cancelled on Monday due to the regional crisis. However, 559 passenger complaints were addressed through helplines and digital grievance platforms.

The disruption stems from the widening US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has led to missile and drone attacks across parts of the Middle East and prompted multiple countries to close or restrict their airspace.

While some flights have resumed, aviation authorities and airlines stress that the situation remains fluid, with safety considerations driving all operational decisions.