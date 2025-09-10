Flights from Kathmandu airport restart 24 hours after violent demonstrations forced a shutdown.

Nepal airport news: Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport reopening after almost a full day-long closure due to protests, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal announced.

The Kathmandu airport closure after authorities in the country called a high-level security meeting on Wednesday as the Nepal Army continued to enforce restrictions across the country to limit the protests.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said “Kathmandu airport flights update, which were suspended due to the prevailing situation, are being proceeded as per the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held moment. ”

Passengers are advised to communicate their separate airlines for details. The advisory also reminded trippers to insure they had valid airline tickets and identification documents while visiting the field.

Arrests in Nepal After Day of Protest, Arson, Looting

Nepal violent protests have been mainly by members of Gen Z in Kathmandu, as well as other parts of Nepal. On Tuesday and into early Wednesday, there have been numerous cases of arson, looting, and damage to public and private property in the capital. The Nepalese Army said 27 people had been arrested between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with security forces working to clear the streets and fire trucks being used to put out fires caused by the protests.

The Nepal protest airport shutdown indefinitely on Tuesday, as authorities found it difficult to bring the situation under control.

Indian Airlines Grounded

Many foreign passengers have been affected by the protests. On Wednesday, Air India and IndiGo flights to and from Kathmandu on September 10 had been canceled. The budget carrier IndiGo said on X that its flights to Kathmandu would remain suspended until 6: 00 pm (local time) on September 10, “following the extended closure of the airport.” Air India confirmed that its “all scheduled flights to and from Kathmandu” on September 10 had been canceled. “Further updates will be provided as and when available,” the airline added.

The flights had initially been suspended on September 9, leaving several Indian passengers stranded in Kathmandu, according to media reports.