Football Bars in Vietnam You Have to Visit Before You Die

If you're a football fanatic planning a trip to Vietnam, you're in for a real treat! Vietnam isn't just about beautiful beaches, mouthwatering street food, and bustling motorbike traffic. It's also home to a vibrant football culture, and watching a match surrounded by passionate fans in a lively football bar can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. From Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, this list will guide you through the must-visit football bars in Vietnam where the love for the beautiful game comes alive.

Top Football Bars in Vietnam 🏆

Here’s a curated table of some of the most iconic football bars across Vietnam:

The Republic – Ho Chi Minh City’s Premier Sports Spot

Located in District 2, The Republic is not just a bar, it's a football sanctuary. The open-air concept, multiple big screens, and a beer list longer than most menus make this the ultimate spot to catch EPL, La Liga, or even the World Cup. Whether you’re rooting for Manchester United or Real Madrid, you’ll find a passionate crowd cheering right alongside you. Their burger and wings game? Next level 🍔🍗.

Standing Bar – Hanoi’s Hip Football Hideout

Craft beer meets global football in this hip bar near Truc Bach Lake. Standing Bar is a favorite for both locals and tourists looking to blend good brews with goal celebrations. The staff knows their football, the IPA is cold, and the atmosphere? Electric. Plus, the lake view is a killer bonus! 🌅⚽

Why Watch Football in a Vietnamese Bar?

There’s just something about watching football in a Vietnamese bar that hits different:

🏟️ Shared passion: Whether you speak Vietnamese or not, cheering for your team breaks all barriers.

🍻 Local brews + finger food: Many bars offer great Vietnamese craft beers and snacks like bánh mì or grilled skewers.

Final Thoughts

Vietnam might not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking about football tourism, but it should be. The energy, the fandom, and the warmth of the football community here is unmatched. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just someone looking to soak in the local culture, visiting these football bars will make your trip unforgettable. Trust us — these are the football bars in Vietnam you have to visit before you die.

🎉 Grab a beer, find a screen, and let the football fever take over!