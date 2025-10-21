Former French Leader Jailed in France Corruption Case

PARIS — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has begun a five-year French president prison term after being found guilty in a France corruption case. The French court verdict said he took illegal money from Libya to fund his 2007 election.

This is a big moment in France political news, as Sarkozy is the first modern French president to go to jail. The 70-year-old entered La Santé prison in Paris on Tuesday. He will stay alone in a private cell for safety.

Earlier that day, Sarkozy left his home with his wife, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside, cheering and shouting his name. Many people said they believe he is innocent.

Sarkozy and his lawyers have appealed the decision and asked for his release. His lawyer called the prison sentence “a disgrace.” Sarkozy said he is “not afraid of prison” and will “keep fighting for the truth.”

In a message online, he wrote, “An innocent man is being locked up. The truth will win.” He brought three books with him, including The Count of Monte Cristo and a biography of Jesus Christ.

President Emmanuel Macron said he would not comment on the court’s decision but understood that seeing a president in jail could upset people.

Sarkozy was once one of France’s most powerful leaders, but now his journey from the presidential palace to prison has shocked the country. The case has become one of the biggest stories in France political news, showing how even a former president can face punishment after a French court verdict.