Live
- MP-Global Investor Summit to be held in Bhopal in Feb 2025
- Now you are not tenant, but owner of property: Haryana CM
- Govt e-Marketplace turnover more than doubles in April-June quarter
- US NSA advises prudence in India's relations with Russia
- ED raids will bring out more cases of Karnataka govt: BJP
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of J&K and Ladakh HC Chief Justice, Madras HC ACJ to apex court
- Hamas says received no updates from mediators over Gaza ceasefire talks
- Property dealer shot at in Bihar’s Begusarai
- Over 1100 killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka this year
- Czech Republic envoy calls on Punjab Governor, discusses strengthening of ties
Just In
Former Indonesian minister sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption
An Indonesian court on Thursday sentenced the country's former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo to 10 years in jail for corruption.
Jakarta: An Indonesian court on Thursday sentenced the country's former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo to 10 years in jail for corruption.
Limpo, a politician of the Nasdem Party, was found guilty of accepting more than 44 billion Indonesian Rupiah (about 2.7 million US dollars) in bribes from 2020 to 2023 while in office, reports Xinhua news agency.
The 69-year-old shall also pay a fine of 300 million Indonesian rupiahs (about 18,500 US dollars) as a substitute of another four-month imprisonment should he fail to pay, the chairman of the panel of judges, Rianto Adam Pontoh said, reading out the verdict at the Jakarta Corruption Court.
The former minister committed corruption along with his two subordinates, the ministry's former Secretary General Kasdi Subagyono and former Director of Agricultural Equipment and Machinery Muhammad Hatta.
The two ex-officials, who gathered money from different departments within the ministry, were each sentenced to four years on Thursday.