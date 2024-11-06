  • Menu
Four dead, three injured in chain collision in Turkey

At least four people were killed and three others injured on Wednesday in a chain traffic accident involving two cars and a tractor in Osmaniye province in Turkey, state-run broadcaster reported.

Three victims died at the scene, while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, with one later succumbing to injuries despite medical efforts, Xinhua news agency reported quoting TRT broadcaster.

Footage from TRT showed the vehicles reduced to twisted metal in the aftermath of the severe crash.

An investigation into the accident has been launched, the report added.

