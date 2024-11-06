Live
- ‘Thandel’ set to ignite screens this February
- Naga Lalitha Sree on Revolutionizing Digital Payments
- Venkat Sumanth Guduru Drives Integration Transformation
- ‘Jathara’ pre-release event held; gears up for release on Nov 8
- Prabhas launches ‘The Script Craft’ to empower aspiring writers
- 20th Century Entertainments unveils title and FL of ‘Laggam Time’
- Chetan Krishna expresses his enthusiasm for ‘Dhoom Dhaam’
- KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel to play second unofficial India A vs Australia A Test match, ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
- ‘Game Changer’ draws universal attention: Dil Raju
- Apple Plans AI Server Production with Foxconn, Using In-House Chips
Just In
Four dead, three injured in chain collision in Turkey
Highlights
At least four people were killed and three others injured on Wednesday in a chain traffic accident involving two cars and a tractor in Osmaniye province in Turkey, state-run broadcaster reported.
Ankara: At least four people were killed and three others injured on Wednesday in a chain traffic accident involving two cars and a tractor in Osmaniye province in Turkey, state-run broadcaster reported.
Three victims died at the scene, while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, with one later succumbing to injuries despite medical efforts, Xinhua news agency reported quoting TRT broadcaster.
Footage from TRT showed the vehicles reduced to twisted metal in the aftermath of the severe crash.
An investigation into the accident has been launched, the report added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS