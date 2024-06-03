Live
Four injured in mine blast in Afghanistan
Four people have been injured due to a mine blast that occurred in eastern Afghanistan's Kunar province on Sunday, provincial police spokesman Faridullah Dehqan said on Monday.
According to the official, the mine was planted in front of a hotel in precinct 1 of the provincial capital, Asadabad city.
Xinhua News Agency reported that the mine went off on Sunday afternoon, injuring four civilians.
Without providing more details, the official added that an investigation is underway and the details would be made public.
Further details are awaited.
