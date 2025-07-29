From Bangladesh to Brooklyn: One Man’s Heroic Act Inspires New Yorkers

New York hero news: A police officer was one of the four victims killed in the shooting spree that took place in New York. Didarul Islam, a 36-year-old officer with the New York Police Department, was shot to death early Thursday inside an office building in Midtown Manhattan by a 27-year-old man who had a history of mental illness.

City Mayor Eric Adams said Islam was a Bangladesh immigrant hero who adored New York and believed in God. "He loved this city, and everyone we talked to said he was a man of deep faith, a man that truly believed in God and lived his life that way," Adams said at a news conference.

He was a true blue New York good Samaritan not only in his uniform however, but also in his heart and passion for the city. In the early evening, I spoke with the family members of the officer. I said the officer was a hero immigrant 2025, and we are proud of the bravery of his inspiring immigrant story to put his life at risk," he added.

The NYPD declared that Islam represented the highest standard of the department's police officers. "He was an immigrant saves lives from dangers, as his life was tragically ended this morning. We are united in prayer through this moment of unimaginable suffering.

Islam has been employed by the NYPD for the past three and a half years. He remains with his family, including two boys. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Local reports indicate that his wife is 8 months along with the third child.

The shooter, Shane Devon Tamura from Las Vegas, died of self-inflicted injuries, according to New York police. The suspect had a "documented mental health background" the Commissioner Tisch said at a press conference and added that the motive is currently being investigated.