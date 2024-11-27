Live
Just In
G7 foreign ministers urge Israel to comply with international law
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries called on Israel to comply with its obligations under international law at a meeting.
The ministers said in a statement that they support a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah and the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, Xinhua news agency reported.
The ministers expressed their concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. They called on the Israeli government to ease obstacles on humanitarian aid to civilians in areas rocked by conflicts.
They said that "Israel must fully comply with its obligations under international law in all circumstances, including International Humanitarian Law."
The two-day meeting was held in Fiuggi and Anagni, southeast of Rome.
The G7 comprises Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Japan.