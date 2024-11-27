  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

G7 foreign ministers urge Israel to comply with international law

G7 foreign ministers urge Israel to comply with international law
x
Highlights

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries called on Israel to comply with its obligations under international law at a meeting. The...

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries called on Israel to comply with its obligations under international law at a meeting.

The ministers said in a statement that they support a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah and the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministers expressed their concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. They called on the Israeli government to ease obstacles on humanitarian aid to civilians in areas rocked by conflicts.

They said that "Israel must fully comply with its obligations under international law in all circumstances, including International Humanitarian Law."

The two-day meeting was held in Fiuggi and Anagni, southeast of Rome.

The G7 comprises Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick