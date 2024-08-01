Live
- Revanth Reddy Should Apologize For insulting Women MLAs...Kurva Pallayya
- BAPS extends greetings to new Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan
- CM Revanth Reddy Lauded For Support on SC Classification Issue
- Restoration of Bingi Doddi (cheruvu )Lake :A Tele Of Neglect and Hope
- Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC to take on Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army at home; Downtown Heroes face Airforce team
- 30-Year Long Struggle Triumphs: Supreme Court Approves SC Sub-Caste Classification to States
- Cabinet has resolved to advise Governor to withdraw show cause notice to CM: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Officials guilty of felling trees sans permission in Bamanwas to be suspended: Raj Minister
- Diya Kumari promises permanent fix for waterlogging after 3 die in flooded basement in Jaipur
- Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's 'roti making' skill is commendable
Just In
German president invited to attend 80th anniversary of Warsaw Uprising
As Poland commemorates the 80th anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday to attend the ceremony.
Warsaw: As Poland commemorates the 80th anniversary of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday to attend the ceremony.
Steinmeier is the second German president invited to this commemoration in Poland, following Roman Herzog in 1994. Together with Polish President Andrzej Duda, he paid tribute to the victims of the Wola Massacre, the mass murder of civilians in Warsaw's Wola district carried out by German forces from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 1944.
During the ceremony on Wednesday, Steinmeier asked for forgiveness for German atrocities committed in Poland during World War II, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Warsaw Uprising, which began on Aug. 1, 1944, was the largest underground military operation in German-occupied Europe. Approximately 40,000 to 50,000 insurgents fought for over two months, resulting in the deaths of about 18,000 insurgents and up to 180,000 civilians.
Following the suppression of the uprising, around 500,000 residents were expelled from the city, and Warsaw was almost entirely destroyed.