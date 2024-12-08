Ghanaian Vice President Bawumia concedes defeat in presidential election

Live
Highlights
Ghanaian Vice President and ruling party candidate Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat on Sunday in the 2024 presidential election.
Accra: Ghanaian Vice President and ruling party candidate Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat on Sunday in the 2024 presidential election.
In a brief televised address from his official residence, Bawumia, who leads the ruling New Patriotic Party, acknowledged the results, expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support, and extended congratulations to former President John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the presidential race, Xinhua news agency reported.
Ghanaians cast their votes on Saturday to elect a new president and 276 parliamentarians.
The Electoral Commission of Ghana has yet to officially announce the final results.
