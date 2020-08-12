Global health agency urges vaccine safety trials

Miami: The Pan American Health Organization has expressed reservations over reports that institutions in the region were negotiating to manufacture and distribute a new COVID-19 vaccine announced by Russia that has yet to go through the standard, extensive safety and efficacy trials.

The organisation's deputy director, Jarbas Barbosa, said in an online news conference Tuesday from Washington that any vaccine should be carefully evaluated to ensure the product is safe and effective. In Brazil, Parana state's government said it is negotiating with the Russian Embassy to participate in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and will be holding a technical meeting Wednesday with Russia's ambassador.

Nicaragua earlier announced plans to produce a Russian vaccine and on Monday, Vice President Rosario Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega, again said the country was in contact with Russian institutions to produce and even export a COVID-19 vaccine. Barbosa said the vaccine has not yet gone through all the steps needed so that it could be recommended by the World Health Organization or the Pan American Health Organization.

He said global health officials were talking with Russian officials to review their data and clinical trials. "Only after that review, having access in a transparent way to those data and all the information, are we going to take a position," he said.