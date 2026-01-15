Govt advises Indian nationals to leave Iran

India has advised its citizens to leave Iran by any “available means of transport”, as the situation in the West Asian country continues to deteriorate, after weeks of protests by Iranians against the current economic scenario.

“In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran said.

The advisory added: “It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran, and monitor local media for any developments.”

The embassy also urged all Indian nationals to have their travel documents ready and to remain in touch with officials from the mission. Over a week ago, the Indian Embassy warned its nationals remaining in Iran to exercise “due caution” and avoid any of the ongoing disturbances in the country.

Protests have been ongoing in Iran since the end of December over the economic situation in the country. Led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the current Iranian administration has sought to end the protests that have spread across the country.

The protests have seemingly become the biggest challenge to the government of Iran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which led to the overthrow of the previous regime, led by the Shah.