Greta Thunberg Climate and Environmental Activist changes her Twitter name to Sharon - Know why

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has changed her Twitter name to Sharon in a joking reference to a clip from Celebrity Mastermind.

This week, an episode of the BBC show aired in which British actor Amanda Henderson was asked which Swedish climate change activist wrote No One is Too Small To Make A Difference.

The question left 33-year-old Henderson stumped, and after a short hesitation she replied: "Sharon?"

Shortly after the clip was shared on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than four million times, "Sharon" began trending on the social media platform.

In response, Thunberg – who turned 17 on Friday and who is known for her witty social media retorts – changed her Twitter handle to Sharon, leading to "Happy Birthday Sharon" to start trending.

On social media, people have applauded Thunberg's humorous response to the clip.

"Very big fan of Greta Thunberg changing her name to Sharon," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: "Greta Thunberg is *so* good at Twitter #Sharon."

This is not the first time the teenager has changed her Twitter bio to reflect comments made about her by public figures.

In December, after President Trump tweeted that Thunberg must "work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend," the activist changed her bio to say that she was a "teenager working on her anger management problem" and that she was "currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.

No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference was published in the spring of 2019 and is a collection of Thunberg's speeches on climate change.

