Grotesque parody of diplomacy: Baloch activist condemns Gaza peace board invitation to Pakistan

Quetta: Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch, on Monday slammed Pakistan's inclusion in the US-led Gaza Board of Peace as the "ultimate mockery of peace".

The remarks followed a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on Sunday, which confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.

"Nominating Pakistan, a nation infamous for harbouring global terrorists and unleashing proxy wars to the Gaza Board of Peace isn't just ironic; it's a grotesque parody of diplomacy, like handing a pyromaniac the keys to a fire station while the building burns," Mir posted on X.

He alleged that Pakistan sheltered terrorist Osama bin Laden in a luxurious Abbottabad compound right under the nose of its military academy, all while pocketing billions in US aid and pretending to be an ally in the "war on terror".

The human rights activist accused Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of repeatedly funding and training terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the perpetrators behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22, last year.

"These aren't rogue elements; they're state-backed proxies, turning Pakistan into the world's premier exporter of jihad, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan himself admitting in 2019 to 30,000–40,000 armed terrorists operating on its soil," Mir stated.

He asserted that the real hypocrisy lies with Pakistan's military, often glorified as defenders of Islam, which he claimed has "slaughtered" more Muslims than any non-Muslim force in modern history.

Recalling the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistan, Mir said the Pakistani army unleashed Operation Searchlight in Bangladesh, killing 3 million Bangladeshi Bengalis, overwhelmingly Muslim civilians, in a "genocidal rampage of rape, arson, and executions" that shocked the world.

According to the human rights activist, the Pakistani army's so-called "counter-terror" operations across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have become a license for enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and aerial bombings that wipe out entire villages, displacing and killing thousands of Pashtuns, Baloch, and other Muslim ethnic groups in the name of "security".

Mir cited New York-based Human Rights Watch and the US State Department, which documented a series of abuses including torture, forced disappearances, and attacks on religious minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Shias and Ahmadis across the country, all while the Pakistani military runs a "shadow state of terror".

"This isn't a nation; it's a rogue regime masquerading as a republic, where the army's motto might as well be 'Jihad for profit', bleeding its Muslim citizens dry while exporting chaos to Afghanistan, India, and beyond," he stressed.

Mir called on the international community to wake up to reality and declare Pakistan what it is -- a terrorist state -- while sanctioning its military elite until its terror infrastructure is dismantled.