Gulf Conflict Turns Into…Energy war now

Tehran/Washington: The ongoing US–Iran conflict (2026) has entered a dangerous new phase marked by the deliberate targeting of oil and gas infrastructure across the Middle East. What began as a conventional military confrontation has now escalated into an ‘energy war’, threatening global energy supplies and economic stability.

Developments during the past couple of days indicate a strategic shift in the Gulf conflict: both sides—and their allies—are increasingly attacking critical energy assets, transforming the Persian Gulf into a high-risk energy battlefield.

The turning point came with Wednesday’s attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field, the world’s largest natural gas reserve by Israel.

The strike disrupted around 12% of Iran’s gas production and halted operations at key refineries.

It also forced Iran to suspend gas exports to Iraq as the facility is vital, supplying up to 70–80% of Iran’s domestic gas needs. The attack therefore directly hit Iran’s economic and energy backbone. Simultaneously, earlier US strikes such as the Kharg Island raid on March 13 targeted military infrastructure near Iran’s main oil export hub—signalling how close the war had already come to energy assets.

In response, Iran on Thursday escalated dramatically by targeting energy infrastructure across the Gulf region. It launched missile and drone strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG hub (world’s largest LNG facility) and UAE’s Habshan gas facility and Bab oil field. Iran also repeated strikes on Saudi oil refineries, including Ras Tanura.

It also issued warnings threatening further attacks on energy installations in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar, urging evacuations.

The Israel’s attack and Iran’s counterattack on oil infra demonstrate a clear doctrinal shift: Energy infrastructure is now a primary target, not collateral damage. The shift to energy warfare reflects several strategic calculations:

Economic pressure: Disrupting oil and gas flows raises global prices and pressures adversaries

Global leverage: The Gulf supplies a significant portion of global energy

Deterrence: Attacking high-value infrastructure raises the cost of continued war

Iran has explicitly framed this escalation as a “new stage in the war” making the conflict revolves around: Gas fields: South Pars (Iran), LNG hubs: Ras Laffan (Qatar), Oil refineries: Ras Tanura (Saudi Arabia) and export routes: Strait of Hormuz to fight the strong enemy, the US. Any sustained disruption to these nodes has global consequences. The immediate effects have been severe: Oil prices have already surged toward $115 per barrel and may cross $150 per barrel if the war continued for another week, besides LNG production disruptions will threaten a significant share of global supply.