Gulf War: Both sides ratchet up attacks on energy facilities

Dubai: Israel kept up its campaign of targeting Iran's leaders on Wednesday, killing the country's intelligence minister, and an Iranian offshore natural gas field was struck in a sign of the war's mounting pressure from both sides -- on the region's economic lifeblood: energy.

Iran has been taking aim at its Gulf Arab neighbours' energy facilities since the war started on February 28 and has made the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel - through which one-fifth of the world's oil travels - nearly impassable.

On Wednesday, Iran struck a province of Saudi Arabia where many oil fields are located, and it threatened to ratchet up strikes against oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, too. With oil surging above USD 108 a barrel on international markets - up more than 40 per cent since the start of the war - the price of gasoline and other goods are also rising, putting pressure on consumers and economies around the world.

As the Trump administration looks for ways to boost oil supplies and lower prices, the Treasury Department on Wednesday eased sanctions on Venezuela, saying US companies will be allowed to do business with the country's state-owned oil and gas company.