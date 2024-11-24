Live
- 15 killed, 20 injured in alleged paramilitary attack in Sudan
- Drugs valued at Rs 16 cr seized in Tripura
- Manipur violence: Assam Police mount 24x7 vigil along inter-state border
- The Impact of Wellness Programs on Employee Engagement and Retention
- IS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Afghanistan
- The Future of MSMEs: Embracing Innovation and Sustainability for Growth
- Army chief returns from Nepal after defence cooperation talks
- ‘Vikatakavi’ shines at IFFI, Goa
- Tamannaah highlights the strengths of south Indian cinema
- Shivanna’s ‘BhairathiRanagal’ locks Telugu release date
Just In
Gunman killed, three injured in shooting near Israeli embassy in Jordan
Highlights
A gunman was killed, and three security personnel were injured in a shooting on Sunday morning near the Israeli embassy in Jordan, according to a...
A gunman was killed, and three security personnel were injured in a shooting on Sunday morning near the Israeli embassy in Jordan, according to a statement from the Jordanian Public Security Directorate.
The statement said that the assailant opened fire on a patrol operating near the embassy and attempted to escape. A chase ensued, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which the gunman was killed.
The injured, who were taken to a hospital for treatment, are in moderate condition, said the statement, adding that investigations are ongoing, Xinhua news agency reported.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS