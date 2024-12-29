H-1B visa: Elon Musk, Ramaswamy face Trump supporters' wrath

A major divide has emerged within Donald Trump's MAGA team in the United States, as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who advocated for the expansion of the visa program for 'highly skilled workers' faced heavy backlash from within President-elect's base, CNN reported.

Musk and Ramaswamy -- both foreign origin leaders heading Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) -- have reignited the debate on H-1B visas, while reflecting a divide over immigration policy as Trump prepares to assume office.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Musk emphasised the importance of attracting top engineering talent to maintain America's technological edge. "The number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low."

'Think of this like a pro sports team: If you want your TEAM to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be. That enables the whole TEAM to win,' Musk wrote. He further elaborated, 'I am referring to bringing in via legal immigration the top ~0.1 per cent of engineering talent as being essential for America to keep winning.'

'Thinking of America as a pro sports team that has been winning for a long time and wants to keep winning is the right mental construct,' the Trump-aide added.

Ramaswamy, a first-generation American and Trump's appointee to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, echoed Musk's sentiments. He argued that cultural stagnation and a preference for mediocrity have led to a reliance on foreign-born talent.

Citing examples from 1990s sitcoms, Ramaswamy remarked, 'Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer). That doesn't start in college, it starts YOUNG. A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers.'

Musk and Ramaswamy's support for foreign workers has drawn sharp criticism from Trump loyalists who prioritise curbing immigration. Figures such as Laura Loomer, Ann Coulter, and former Congressman Matt Gaetz expressed their displeasure, accusing the two of undermining the 'America First' ethos.

Gaetz posted on X, 'We did not ask them to engineer an immigration policy.' Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley also weighed in, opposing their stance. Haley, who has advocated for prioritising American workers, stated, "There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture. All you have to do is look at the border and see how many want what we have. We should be investing and prioritising in Americans, not foreign workers."

Notably, the H-1B visa program allows highly skilled foreign workers to enter the US, filling roles often in the technology sector.

Proponents argue the program enhances American competitiveness by addressing the talent shortage in critical industries. Critics, however, worry that reliance on foreign workers undermines opportunities for American citizens, reported CNN.

During Trump's first term, the administration imposed restrictions on H-1B visas, citing concerns over abuse and economic strain.

In 2016, Trump condemned the program, describing it as a means for companies to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign employees.

Restrictions tightened further in 2020 in response to economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the President-elect has recently signalled a shift, suggesting that foreign nationals graduating from US universities should be granted permanent residency. "What I want to do, and what I will do, is - you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country," Trump said during a podcast interview earlier this year. The debate has drawn bipartisan attention. Colorado Governor Jared Polis commended Musk and Ramaswamy for acknowledging the value of immigrant entrepreneurs.

"There are millions of Americans that work for companies that were founded by immigrants. Those jobs wouldn't exist today if we didn't let those immigrants in," Polis said. However, he also highlighted the importance of lower-skilled immigrant labour in sectors like agriculture and construction, urging a balanced approach.

As Trump's administration takes shape, the contrasting viewpoints on immigration policy reveal deeper ideological divisions within his coalition. While figures like Musk and Ramaswamy advocate for leveraging global talent to bolster the economy, others in Trump's orbit remain steadfast in their calls to prioritise American labour and restrict immigration, according to CNN. Musk's rising influence within Trump's circle has not gone unnoticed. Following his opposition to a bipartisan government funding bill, Democrats have labelled Musk 'President Musk', suggesting his sway over Trump's policy agenda.

Trump has dismissed these claims, stating, "No, he's not taking the presidency. I like having smart people. They're on a new kick. 'Russia, Russia, Russia', 'Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine', all the different hoaxes. The new one is 'President Trump has ceded the presidency to Elon Musk.' No, no, that's not happening."