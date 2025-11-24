HAL Calls Tejas Jet Crash An ‘Isolated Incident’ After Dubai Airshow Tragedy

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has stated that the Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Airshow was an “isolated incident.” Citing a Reuters report, the company mentioned that the mishap occurred due to “exceptional circumstances,” though no further explanation was provided. HAL, which manufactures the aircraft equipped with General Electric engines, also clarified that the accident would not affect its business activities or future aircraft deliveries. The company added that it is fully cooperating with the investigation into the incident.

The tragic crash took place on Friday during an aerobatic demonstration at the Dubai Airshow, where the Tejas fighter jet went down in flames, resulting in the death of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal. The 37-year-old pilot, admired for his precision flying and daring manoeuvres, was performing a low-altitude stunt when the jet lost control. Videos from the scene captured thick black smoke rising over Al Maktoum International Airport as stunned spectators watched. Footage also showed the aircraft’s final moments and the pilot’s unsuccessful attempt to eject.

Following the accident, the Indian Air Force announced that a court of inquiry will be established to determine the cause of the crash. HAL expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the IAF pilot, calling the incident a heartbreaking moment during what was meant to be a routine aerial display.