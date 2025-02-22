Hamas Releases Final Israeli Hostage Under Ceasefire Deal

In a significant development under the ongoing ceasefire, Hamas has freed the final Israeli hostage as part of the Hamas-Israel ceasefire agreement 2025. Israel’s military reported on Saturday that the Israeli hostage, believed to be Hisham al-Sayed, who was captured in Gaza nearly a decade ago, was handed over to the Red Cross. The release follows the earlier hostage release in Israel-Hamas conflict, with five other captives freed earlier that same day.

The final hostage release under truce was confirmed through a joint statement from Israel’s military and domestic security agency, which revealed that the individual was on their way to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet (ISA) forces stationed in the Gaza Strip. The statement also acknowledged the continued role of humanitarian efforts in Gaza and the work of the Red Cross in facilitating the handover.

This latest development marks a critical step forward in the Israel-Palestine ceasefire update, signaling progress in peace negotiations. As the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel holds, the international community continues to monitor the situation closely, hopeful that this gesture can pave the way for further Middle East peace negotiations 2025. The Israeli hostage freed under ceasefire deal is a symbol of the fragile yet significant shift toward reducing tensions and encouraging dialogue in the region.