Harris Loses Secret Service Protection: What It Means for Her Book Tour

Harris will no longer have Secret Service protection beginning September 1 after former President Trump cancels Harris Secret Service protection that was ordered during the Biden administration.

The protection typically afforded to a former vice president is usually about six months after their term in office. Harris had been granted a full time of security content by Biden, but the redundant four months of protection is now set to expire due to Trump’s order. A senior White House official said that Trump signed the order on August 28, and Vice President Harris’s adviser Kirsten Allen, in a statement, commended the Secret Service for their “professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the safety of all of our families”.

How will Harris’ protection change?

CNN notes that the loss of Secret Service coverage isn’t just about the 24/7 protection detail Harris will lose. The agency also scans digital communications and tracks potential threats as they develop and would then coordinate a response. Now that federal protection has ended, Harris will not have access to that intelligence capacity.

Kamala Harris book tour security will also no longer be guarded by federal security forces 24/7. Harris will instead have to rely on private security for future stops, rather than being able to draw on all of the federal support available to her since she left office.

CNN and The New York Times both reported that Trump has canceled Harris’ protection. They both highlighted the memo that the former president issued on 28 August on the Secret Service protection changes.

The order from Trump also stated that, “all non-statutory security protections for former Vice President Kamala D. Harris be rescinded effective September 1, 2025, and that only those protections required by law be maintained.