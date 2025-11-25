Hayli Gubbi Volcano Erupts After 12,000 Years: Ash Reaches Arabian Sea

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region erupted on Sunday.

This is the first time it has erupted in almost 12,000 years.

The eruption sent a thick ash cloud into the sky.

Ash Cloud Spread

The ash moved across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman.

It has now reached the northern Arabian Sea.

The cloud continues to travel further away from Africa.

Local Impact

The village of Afdera was covered in dust.

People in the area felt moderate tremors.

Small quakes were reported around Erta Ale and Afdera town.

Hayli Gubbi is located about 15 km from the active Erta Ale volcano.

Weather Update

India Met Sky Weather confirmed the ash plume.

It says the ash that earlier caused flight issues in India has moved away.

The ash is now spreading high in the atmosphere toward China and the Pacific.