Heathrow Airport resumes full ops after power outage caused by fire

London: London’s Heathrow Airport said on Saturday that flights have resumed after the power outage and the airport is now “fully operational”.

“We can confirm that Heathrow is open and fully operational today. Teams across the airport continue to do everything they can to support passengers impacted by yesterday’s outage at an off-airport power substation,” the airport said in a statement.

It said hundreds of additional staff have been drafted in to help clear the backlog of flights.