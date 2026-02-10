Hindu Rice Trader Killed In Bangladesh Days Ahead Of General Elections

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Susen Chandra Sarkar, was a rice trader by profession. He was attacked with a sharp weapon inside his shop in Trishal area late at night. After the assault, the attackers reportedly pulled down the shop’s shutters and escaped, according to local police.

Sarkar’s shop, known as Bhai Bhai Enterprise, is located at the Bogar Bazar intersection, while he lived in Southkanda village. Police said the incident occurred around 11 pm. Family members, who began searching for him when he did not return home, opened the shop shutters and found him lying in a pool of blood.

He was immediately taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Authorities said his body would be sent for postmortem examination and legal proceedings have been initiated. The officer-in-charge of Trishal Police Station confirmed that he visited the crime scene soon after the incident.

Sarkar’s son, Sujan Sarkar, alleged that the attackers looted a large sum of money from the shop. He said his family had been running the rice business for years and had no known disputes or enmity. According to him, the assailants took several hundred thousand taka after killing his father.

The killing comes amid a series of violent incidents targeting minorities in Bangladesh in recent months. In December last year, Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh over allegations of blasphemy. In January, another Hindu businessman and acting newspaper editor, Rana Pratap Bairagi, was shot dead in Jessore. Shortly after, a Hindu grocery shop owner was reportedly killed in Narsingdi near Dhaka.

Following these incidents, India had urged Bangladesh to take firm and swift action against violence targeting minorities, warning against attempts to downplay such cases as personal or political disputes.