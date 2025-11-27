Hong Kong High-Rise Blaze Claims 65 Lives: Hundreds Missing as Rescue Teams Fight On

A massive fire in a Hong Kong high-rise complex has now killed 65 people.

Firefighters were still working on the blaze for the second day on 27 November 2025.

Smoke and Fire Still Seen

Thick smoke and flames were still coming from the Wang Fuk Court towers in Tai Po.

Thousands of people live in these buildings.

Many People Missing

Hong Kong leader John Lee said contact was lost with 279 people.

Rescue teams were still searching, but no new updates were given.

How the Fire Spread

The fire started on Wednesday in bamboo scaffolding and construction netting.

It spread across seven of the eight towers.

Four buildings are now under control; work continues on the other three.

Evacuations and Injuries

One firefighter died.

About 70 people were injured.

Around 900 residents were moved to shelters.

Residents Share Their Experience

Lawrence Lee is waiting for news about his wife, who could not escape due to heavy smoke.

Another couple, Winter and Sandy Chung, escaped safely but said the experience left them shaken.