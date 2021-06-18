Hong Kong reports 3 imported Covid cases

Hong Kong: Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reported three imported cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the overall infection tally to 11,884.

Hong Kong has not reported locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases for 11 consecutive days, reports Xinhua news agency.

The imported cases involved patients who arrived from Cyprus and Indonesia, according to the CHP.

A total of 32 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days, including three local cases, of which one was from an unknown source, the Centre added.

Hong Kong launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive on Februaary 26 and more than 3.08 million doses have been administered so far.

Some 1.84 million people, or about 27.1 per cent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.23 million people fully vaccinated.