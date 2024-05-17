Live
- Gift of Kilo silver wheel to Santoshimatha Goddess
- IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Rain likely to play spoilsport; teams’ win margin explained
- District SP Gaikwad sentenced six to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 each in Bhoomi Panchayat case
- We will take severe punishment for those who cheat girls by trusting them - Additional SP Rameshwar
- Drinking Methi Seeds Water on an Empty Stomach: A Natural Way to Manage Blood Sugar and Aid Weight Loss
- World Metrology Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Parana Timings
- Sreeleela redefines sensuality
- Buddha Purnima 2024: Transformative Teachings of Gautam Buddha
- Mumbai billboard crash accused Bhavesh Bhinde sent to police custody till May 26
Just In
Hope for 'divided' Slovakia after Fico attack, says ex-president
Slovakia's former president Ivan Gasparovic on Friday expressed hopes that a deep schism within the country will be overcome following the attempted assassination this week of Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Prague: Slovakia's former president Ivan Gasparovic on Friday expressed hopes that a deep schism within the country will be overcome following the attempted assassination this week of Prime Minister Robert Fico.
"Slovakia is totally divided," 83-year-old Gasparovic lamented on Czech public television, adding that society had at least found some unity in this terrible moment.
"Even those who have completely different views on Fico and politics in Slovakia have realised that things can't go on like this," said Gasparovic, a lawyer who headed the country from 2004 to 2014.
The National Council, Slovakia's unicameral parliament, had become "a circus tent and a boxing ring" where politicians' private affairs are discussed or hatred is spread, he continued.
On Wednesday, Fico, 59, was hit by several gunshots fired by a single attacker as he greeted supporters in a square in the central Slovakian town of Handlová.
He is currently recovering in the university hospital in nearby Banska Bystrica after a long operation.
Regarding Fico's condition after the surgery, Gasparovic said: "Not everything is in order, but his state is such that we have great hope that it will end well."
A 71-year-old suspect who was charged on Thursday with the attempted murder of Fico was described by authorities as a "lone wolf" motivated by political grievances.