HOPE FOR INDIA: Hormuz closed only for US, Israel ships: Iran

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has stated that the Strait of Hormuz is closed exclusively to vessels from the United States, Israel, Europe and their Western allies. The announcement was made on Thursday through Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB. It follows days of uncertainty over one of the world’s busiest shipping passages, which has seen almost all commercial traffic halt since the outbreak of hostilities in the Gulf. The Revolutionary Guards said it had already made clear, in line with international law and relevant resolutions, that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to regulate passage through the Strait of Hormuz during wartime. Any ships belonging to the United States, Israel, Europe “and their supporters” that are spotted in the waterway “will certainly be hit”, the statement warned.

“We had previously said that, based on international laws and resolutions, in times of war, the Islamic Republic of Iran will have the right to control the passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” said the IRGC, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

The strait has, in practice, been shut since the United States and Israel began their joint military operation against Iran on Saturday. That action has driven oil prices sharply higher and raised fears of wider disruption to the global economy.

On Tuesday, Iran indicated it would permit only Chinese-flagged vessels to use the strait. Officials described the move as a gesture of appreciation for Beijing’s position towards Tehran since the Middle East conflict started. The decision carries extra weight because the Strait of Hormuz is the sole sea exit for ports in the Persian Gulf.