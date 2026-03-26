Hours After Navy’s Warning… Iran strikes USS Abraham Lincoln
Tehran: Iran has fired cruise missiles at the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, compelling the warship to change its position, in a move Tehran described as asserting its maritime sovereignty.
The claim was made in a statement carried by Iranian state television on Wednesday. “The Iranian Navy’s Qader cruise missiles (shore-based anti-ship missile) targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier belonging to the US and forced it to change its position," the statement said.
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