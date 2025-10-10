Hungarian author bags Nobel Prize in Literature

Stockholm: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Thursday that it has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Literature for the year 2025 to the Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.”

Born in 1954 in a town near the Romanian border Krasznahorkai became literary sensation in Hungary with his first novel ‘Sátántangó published in 1985. His ‘Herscht 07769’ published this year, is described as a great contemporary German novel, on account of its accuracy in portraying the country’s social unrest.

His other notable works include 2003 novel ‘Északról hegy, Délről tó, Nyugatról utak, Keletről folyó’ (‘A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West, a River to the East’, 2022), and ‘Seiobo járt odalent’ (2008; ‘Seiobo There Below’, 2013).