Hurricane Erin is brewing life-threatening rip currents on the US East Coast as the Virginia storm barrels north through the Atlantic.

Authorities have warned that the threat could last for several days. They have already shut down portions of the shoreline, including north Carolina's Outer Banks - a series of fragile barrier islands.

The forecast for tropical storm force conditions is to prevail throughout the Outer Banks through Thursday and through Virginia The National Hurricane Center (NHC) stated.

Further north, which includes areas in New England, some communities are also being warned of strong winds.

Officials have said Erin will not make landfall however its impact is already felt. Beaches are closed and flooding is a risk and road closures have disrupted the lives of residents living along the coast.

In its most recent advisory The NHC stated that Erin path is a "large and intensifying hurricane." Erin track is an "large and intensifying Hurricane Erin path" with sustained maximum winds of almost 100 miles per hour (165 kilometers/hour). According to the National Weather Service (NWS) has cautioned about "life-threatening surf and rip currents" will afflict a large US east coast weather over the next couple of days.

Rip currents are important water currents that could take insensibility down to ocean. When combined with strong swells and big suds these conditions can be dangerous. Beachgoers are advised to follow advice from lifeguards, pay attention to the local authorities, and pay attention to warning flags for beaches.

Meteorologists also observed that the Atlantic storm season of 2025 - that runs from June 1 through November 30 - may see an over-average tropical storm Virginia.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency this week, telling people to stay out of the water, as parts of the state are still reeling from last year’s Hurricane Helene. He issued the warning after dozens of swimmers were rescued at Wrightsville Beach on Monday.